Beware Pakistan, China: Indian Army unveils SMART Soldier concept with AI which can be used for…

In a major step towards military modernisation, the Indian Army is moving ahead with the focus on creating ‘SMART Soldiers. The new-age smart soldiers will be equipped with advanced technologies such as F-INSAS (Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System), cutting-edge mobility vehicles, and night combat capabilities.

Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi announced at the 64th National Defence College (NDC) Course that these advancements are part of a larger push to prepare the Army for future conflicts. He also added that through the enhanced weapons, systems, and logistics suitable for high-altitude, Indian army is aiming at a smart workforce.

During a thought-provoking conversation themed “Decadndce of Transformation: Indian Army in Stride with the Future and Nation Building,” the Army’s Chief shared that their efforts to modernize are fully aligned with India’s dream of being a developed country by 2047. The goal of the initiative is not just to have an advanced army, but also one that is self-reliant and prepared for what the future holds. To strengthen their surveillance capabilities, they are embracing technologies like nano drones and satellite tech, and are even setting up dedicated research centres to foster innovation in the field of drones.

Coast Guard Chief calls on Army Chief, deliberates on ICG’s capacity building

Indian Coast Guard chief Director General S Paramesh has called on Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed key aspects of national security, ICG preparedness and capacity building.

Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X that the meeting held on Wednesday focused on various contemporary challenges, cooperation between security agencies, the need for modernisation and technological advancements to counter asymmetric threats:

“DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, DGICG called on General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and discussed key aspects of national security, ICG preparedness and capacity building. The meeting was focused over various contemporary challenges, cooperation between security agencies, need for modernisation and technological advancements to counter asymmetric threats,” Indian Coast Guard said on X.

Later in the day, the Coast Guard chief called on President Droupadi Murmu and apprised her of the ICG’s steadfast dedication to maritime law enforcement and national security. Coast Guard chief was accompanied by Priya Paramesh, president Tatrakshika.

“DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, DGICG called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India and apprised about the steadfast dedication of ICG for Maritime law enforcement and national security.

