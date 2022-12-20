Indian Boxers Write To Indian Boxing Council Over Federation’s Rectification Of Records

Karan Gill and his manager brought the matter to the IBC’s attention, requesting that a proper review be conducted after contesting a petition through proper channels

Indian Boxing Council (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Professional boxer Karan Gill was declared winner on December 14 2022 shortly after giving Keisham Singh a tough fight in six consecutive rounds, with scores provided by Judges Vikramjeet Singh (57-56), Kavita Bhanwala (58-55), and Anshul Dagar (57-56) indicating the fighter’s victory in the Super Bantamweight Division.

However, post declaration there was an effort to change the record. The Indian Boxing Council and promoter Anirban Roy (United Professional Boxing) in a written email had declared a no-contest result for the pro boxer after a three-member Jury was tasked with conducting a video review of Karan Gill’s victory over Keisham Luckyson Singh, thereby incorrectly removing all boxing records and stripping away the winning title from the fighter.

Karan Gill and his manager brought the matter to the Indian Boxing Council’s attention, requesting that a proper review be conducted after contesting a petition through proper channels. In contrast, the IBC (Indian Boxing Council) and the United Professional Boxing promoter provided a written document stating that the referee’s warning to boxer Keisham Luckyson in round 4 was incorrect.

According to the IBC letter, Boxer Karan Gill was responsible for holding his opponent’s neck along with repeatedly hitting his head multiple times in the same round, causing severe injury. As per the referee, Karan Gill should have been warned for “holding” and “hitting the back of the head” in the fourth round. That is when the Federation decided to remove Karan Gill’s records without further complaint.

Clarifying about the same Karan Gill’s manager, Jagtar Singh shares,“A boxing expert analyzed the fourth-round video for us. According to the expert, Karan Gill could not have received any warning about his punches based on the video. The incorrect arm was used by our opponent, Keisham Luckyson Singh, who was brought in by Anirban Roy, the Promoter of United Professional Boxing.

“During the first three rounds, Keisham was warned not to take a lower stance. After each round, I believe the referee told him the same thing, but he ignored it. And now the federation is attempting to hide what it did with other fighters who competed in different categories. Our boxer fought admirably against the promoter’s fighter.But the promoter too doesn’t want to create a negative image for his fighter which is why IBC has his full committed support.

“We also had another fighter, Simranjeet Singh, who out of the blue got his fight scheduled with one of promoter’sfightersBoxer Manishwithout asking for it. Although there was another fight scheduled for Manish, but without asking if Siranjeet had participated, they updated our fighter’s score card as a loss round. Thankfully they deleted the record then after clarifying with them. What if we haven’t noticed “, questions Jagtar Singh.

Also not stopping there Karan Gill’s manager further clarifies,” The Federation and the promoter of United Professional Boxing does has a history of misplacing records and erasing stats of extremely talented fighters. Akashdeep Singh, another talented boxer, had a fight scheduled with a candidate of the promoter’s organized by IBC but ended up fighting with an individual of another category. Though our fighter did win this category but again his records were deleted from the charts.”

In the end Jagtar Singh shares, “We sincerely hope that the Federation and the promoteraccepts their trial of errors and rectify all stats with careful judgement and precision especially for Karan Gill. For if there are good fighters, they will never be able to compete or participate in future events if there is always such confusion regarding rectifying one’s results.”



