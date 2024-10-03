Russia, Moscow

This autumn, following Milan and Paris, the Russian capital will turn into the center of the fashion world with Moscow Fashion Week, taking place from October 4 to 9. Moscow will gather hundreds of industry leaders, top brands, and fashion enthusiasts to showcase the latest collections from talented designers across different countries. The program includes over 80 shows featuring designers from Russia, India, China, Indonesia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and Costa Rica.

Indian Brand to Impress Global Audience at Moscow Fashion Week

“Moscow residents and visitors will have the chance to see a diverse range of collections from Russian brands, carefully selected by the expert council. Representatives from the fashion industry in countries like India, China, South Africa, and Indonesia, will also showcase their latest designs,” said Natalya Sergunina.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has built a strong partnership with Moscow Fashion Week. The Indian brand Nitin Bal Chauhan presented by the Fashion Design Council of India will take part in this prestigious fashion event. After the brand’s impressive show last season, where its bold collection captured the attention of the Russian audience with its unique aesthetics, the brand is set to unveil another remarkable collection that is sure to enchant the local audience once again.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, remarked, “In recent times, India and Russia have engaged in frequent exchanges, with designers from both countries showcasing their creativity. The outcome of these exchanges has been highly encouraging. India’s presence in the Russian fashion market presents immense potential.”

Russias cooperation with India, whose textile industry is valued at $200 billion and accounts for around 13% of its industrial production, is particularly beneficial. India has a valuable opportunity to tap into the promising Russian market.

The audience at Moscow Fashion Week can also look forward to captivating shows from Russian brands. Among them is ALENA MUSAEVA, whose collection blends richness, formality, structure, and historicism. Additionally, BRO UNIQUE will grace the runway with its elegant cocktail and evening dresses.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit, a large-scale international forum, is held alongside Moscow Fashion Week from October 3-5. The Summit brings together top fashion experts, renowned lecturers from leading fashion schools, heads of textile companies, buyers, and designers. Delegations from over 100 countries will be attending, with around 200 experts contributing to the Business program, and an educational program tailored for fashion professionals. Russian businesses view the BRICS+ countries as key partners and are eager to expand into their markets. Both the BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Moscow Fashion Week aim to support this goal.

