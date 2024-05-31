Indian Companies Score Big at British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2024

The highest-ever number of organisations from India once again received a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing this year. British Safety Council recognized 313 Indian companies as winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards for 2024, at a gala celebratory dinner held yesterday at The Leela in Mumbai.

Mike Robinson, CEO, British Safety Council, addressing the awardees at the ISA 2024 celebratory dinner event

Of the winners, 64 Indian organisations were awarded a Distinction, 143 organisations were awarded a Merit, and 106 organisations achieved a Pass. The number of successful entries from India this year was higher than in 2023, when 205 awards were given out to Indian companies. The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas and mining, and power and utility sector.

Now in their 64th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

Overall, in 2024, a record 1124 organisations won an International Safety Award, from a total of 1251 applications. The winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide. 269 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 456 organisations were awarded a Merit and 399 organisations achieved a Pass.

The full list of winners can be seen here.



Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, “The British Safety Council applauds all successful organisations on their achievement. Our International Safety Awards recognise the highest achievements of organisations around the world in health, safety and wellbeing. This year, I am thrilled that another record number of organisations have attained that level and won an award.”

The vision of British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit, he added.

The long list of winners of the International Safety Awards, demonstrates that a significant number of companies recognise that effective management of health and safety risks is a business growth enabler, benefiting not just employees, but organisations and wider society. By celebrating the achievements of the 1124 winners of the 2024 International Safety Awards and over six decades of improving health and safety standards around the world, British Safety Council encourages other organisations to adopt this approach and place employees’ health, safety and wellbeing at the core of their business.