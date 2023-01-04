Indian Cricket is Main Stakeholder, Not IPL, Gautam Gambhir Wants Men in Blue to Focus on World Cup

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who top-scored with 97 in Indias victory over Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final at Mumbai, believes the current cricketers should focus on playing more 50-over matches together in 2023, keeping the World Cup in mind and if they want to take a break it should be in T20Is.



New Delhi: Former India international and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir wants the Men in Blue to focus more on the upcoming 50-over World Cup as it is more important than the ‘by-product’ Indian Premier League.

“This year’s ODI for sure. If they want to take a break, people who play more than three formats, they can definitely take a break from T20 cricket, but surely not from the ODI format. They got to play together”, told on Star Sports show ‘Road to World Cup Glory’.

Gambhir feels that in the last two World Cups, India didn’t field the Best XI. The problem is that they haven’t played enough cricket together before the mega events.

“I think the biggest mistake that Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups has been that these guys have not played enough cricket together. Tell me how many times have we got the best playing 11 on the park?”

“We haven’t, only during the World Cup we decided to have the best playing 11, but unfortunately that was never the best playing 11,” said Gambhir.

The ex Indian opener said that one can take break from the T20 format but not the 50-over World Cup even if it means at the disposal of the IPL.

“So these guys have to play enough of white ball cricket, especially for the 50 overs World Cup together irrespective whether they want to take a break from the T20 or from the IPL. But the break has to happen in the T20 format and not the 50 overs. If the franchisee has to suffer they have to suffer,” he said.

Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL. IPL is just a by-product. So, if India goes out and wins the World Cup, that is the bigger ovation, that is the bigger ring. For example, if an important player does miss the IPL games so be it, because IPL happens every year and the World Cup happens only once in four years. So, for me I think winning the World Cup is far more important than winning the IPL,” he added.



