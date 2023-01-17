Indian Cricketers Meet Jr NTR Ahead Of ODI Series Against New Zealand

Jr NTR had attended the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards in California, where his movie ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu song.
Hyderabad: Indian cricketers were spotted hanging out with the movie star Jr NTR in Hyderabad ahead of ODI series against New Zealand which will start from Wednesday, January 18.
India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav along with Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur meet the movie star on Monday, January 16.
Fans spotted Indian cricketers with the movie star Jr NTR in Hyderabad and shared the photos on social media and now the photos got viral.
Here are the photos of Indian cricketers with Jr NTR in Hyderabad:
Indian Cricket Players Met Man Of Masses @tarak9999 In Hyderabad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o88RdLd0JV
— Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) January 17, 2023
Hero @tarak9999 with Indian Cricket Team Players @surya_14kumar @ishankishan51 @yuzi_chahal @imShard @ShubmanGill !!#ManOfMasessNTR pic.twitter.com/AvMLEMarZV
— Nandipati Murali (@NtrMurali9999) January 16, 2023
Jr NTR had attended the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards in California, where his movie ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu song.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener
[ad_1] Home SportsAndrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener With brutally hot conditions in John Cain Arena, Rublev was...
Man Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi’s Roop Nagar
[ad_1] Home News DelhiCaught On Camera: Man Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi’s Roop...
This State Mulls Lowering Alcohol Age Limit to 18. Deets Here
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaThis State Mulls Lowering Alcohol Age Limit to 18. Deets Here Karnataka is planning to lower the minimum...
China’s Population Shrinks For The First Time In Six Decades, Lowest Birth Rate Recorded: Report
[ad_1] Home News WorldChina’s Population Shrinks For The First Time In Six Decades, Lowest Birth Rate Recorded: Report The birth...
Behind You Skipper-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak
[ad_1] Home Sports‘Behind You Skipper’-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak Pakistan cricket fans took their social media...
This Country To Ban Massage By Opposite Gender In Spas, Parlours
[ad_1] Home News WorldThis Country To Ban Massage By Opposite Gender In Spas, Parlours Sri Lanka is likely to impose...
Average Rating