Moscow Fashion Week took place from October 4 to 9, showcasing collections from more than 80 designers from different countries, including Russia, India, China, the UAE, Indonesia, Brazil, Costa Rica, and South Africa. One of the highlights was the New Delhi-based brand NITIN BAL CHAUHAN presented by the Fashion Design Council of India, whose show drew considerable attention from the audience.

Indian Designer Lights Up Moscow Fashion Week

NITIN BAL CHAUHAN presented by the Fashion Design Council of India, first showcased his work in Moscow in March. His return to Russia underscores the strengthening partnership between Moscow Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India. We can look forward to seeing more Indian designers in upcoming seasons of Moscow Fashion Week.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, shared, “India’s presence in the Russian fashion market presents immense potential. Russian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards unique, handcrafted fashion pieces that tell a story, and India’s rich heritage of textiles, embroidery, and design perfectly aligns with this trend. Indian designers can leverage platforms like the BRICS+ Fashion Summit to enter the Russian market with collections that blend tradition and contemporary appeal.”

NITIN BAL CHAUHAN, presented by the Fashion Design Council of India, showcased a collection at Moscow Fashion Week that prominently featured a variety of folds, pressed fabrics, and intricate designs. The trending colors included pale yellow, coral, and vibrant blue. Like many other participants of Moscow Fashion Week, the Indian brand embraced futurism and avant-garde styles, creating a collection that was both edgy and elegant. The models’ makeup was especially striking, they walked the runway with bold red lips and blue paint flowing from their eyes.

The Indonesian brand RAEGITAZORO made its appearance at Moscow Fashion Week, with a collection crafted from recycled industrial fabric remnants. Russian brands enchanted the audience, with St. Petersburgs IANIS CHAMALIDY embracing grunge aesthetics and Moscow’s Loom by Rodina reinterpreting Russian traditions for contemporary fashion trends.

In addition to the runway shows, guests at Moscow Fashion Week had the chance to explore a market featuring local brands, attend educational lectures, and enjoy the World Fashion Shorts festival – a showcase of short films about fashion. The film marathon featured selections from the USA, the Philippines, Mexico, and other countries.

Running parallel to Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit took place in the Russian capital, attracting delegates from over 100 countries. At the conclusion of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, leaders from fashion associations across more than 50 countries signed a memorandum to form the BRICS International Fashion Federation. The new federation seeks to establish new centers of influence, strengthen international connections, boost industry sustainability, and provide a new generation of fashion talents with opportunities for growth.

The new fashion season has reinforced Moscows status as a key hub for fashion communications. Moscow Fashion Week offered a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their work, while the BRICS+ Fashion Summit served as a significant venue for sharing insights among emerging markets.

