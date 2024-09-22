NationalPolitics

Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi at New York hotel with dance show, hugs, selfies

Ecstatic members of the Indian community hugged PM Modi and shook hands with him, while some clicked selfies and touched the PM's feet in respect when he arrived at the Hotel Lotte Palace in New York, United States.

Watch: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi at New York hotel with dance show, hugs, selfies
Indian diaspore welcomes PM Modi at New York’s Hotel Lotte Palace. (Images: X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at the Hotel Lotte Palace in New York on Sunday. People waving miniature Indian flags swarmed Modi as the room broke out into deafening chants of “Modi, Modi” when the Prime Minister walked into the hotel.

Ecstatic members of the Indian community hugged PM Modi and shook hands with him, while some clicked selfies and touched the PM’s feet in respect.

“After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes,” Modi wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of his heart-warming interaction withe members of the Indian diaspora.

A dance performance, organised by the Indian community, was also held at the Lotte Palace, in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Modi also interacted with the performing artistes as members of the Indian community expressed their excitement by chanting ‘Modi! Modi!’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

Modi in US

PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to the United States during which he is scheduled to chair key bilateral meetings in New York.

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said.

"PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs," Jaiswal wrote on X.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs.”

Several people of the Indian diaspora were seen holding Indian flags and chanting slogans — ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ with palpable excitement before the PM arrived.

“We are here to welcome our PM Narendra Modi. We are very excited to meet & greet him personally,” a member of the Indian Diaspora in New York said.

“I have specially come from India to welcome PM Modi. This is a handmade portrait made by a Type 1 diabetes child, thanking PM Modi for the insulin that is being provided to him,” said another woman from Indian diaspora.

President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders’ Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit is a ‘farewell’ summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

(With ANI inputs)







