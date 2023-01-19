Home

Shark Tank India Season 2: Indian Drone Company Run by Kids Leads to Bidding War Between Namita, Peyush, Aman And Amit

Shark Tank India Season 2: In the latest episode of Shark Tank India, contestants impressed the sharks so much that four of them ended up having a bidding war to fund them. Three young entrepreneurs — Oshi Kumari, Arth Chowdhary, and Devyant Bhardwaj from the Vellore Institute of Technology pitched their drone business to the sharks. They introduced themselves as the first Indian drone company and claimed that all the drones that are used in India so far are exported from foreign countries. They left the Shark Tank 2 judges in awe of their innovative business concept of making drones affordable to customers and introducing them in shopping malls.

Oshi, Arth, and Devyant revealed that they started their company Team InsideFPV with an investment of just Rs 5,000 and now they expect the sharks to invest Rs 75 lakh in exchange for a 4 per cent equity in their company. While their business model intrigued the sharks, Anupam Mittal refused to invest saying that it is not a business that can be scaled as soon, as many other companies would start manufacturing the same. However, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta came together to offer them an amount in lieu of 20 per cent equity. Later, Namita Thapar and Amit Jain also presented a joint offer and asked for a 15 per cent equity with Rs 75 lakh of investment.

The sharks said they were investing in their enthusiasm and spirit as young entrepreneurs who are still studying. They also seemed impressed with the idea of them gaining organic business via their website, without indulging in any B2B campaigning.

Shark Tank India Season 2 has created a lot of chatter on social media with its pitches and people. The show is in its third week and is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark – Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder — (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com. You can watch the show from Mon-Fri on Sony TV at 10 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!



