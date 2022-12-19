The business activity across the services and manufacturing improved, though the three-month weighted average was still weak, as per purchasing managers’ surveys for November, said the report. It added that new orders expanded at faster rates in both sectors, while output prices rose at the quickest pace in three months.

Indian Economic Activity Tends To Cripple, Exports Among Three Metrics That Performed Poorly

New Delhi: The Indian economy appeared to slow down rather than accelerate last month — business and consumption activity has worsened, say high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg. The report suggests that even though a dial measuring so-called animal spirits said that activity was running steady for a fifth straight month in November, the needle was just one bad data point away from swinging to the left. It said that exports, which is a key growth lever in the past year, were among three of eight metrics that performed poorly. The rest were unchanged.

As tighter global interest rates take a toll on demand, Bloomberg’s dashboard reflects a broadly grim outlook for 2023. The gauge uses a three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in single-month readings.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

The business activity across the services and manufacturing improved, though the three-month weighted average was still weak, as per purchasing managers’ surveys for November, said the report. It added that new orders expanded at faster rates in both sectors, while output prices rose at the quickest pace in three months.

“Evidence of stubborn inflation may prompt further hikes to the policy rate at a time when global economic challenges could negatively impact” India’s growth, Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told Bloomberg.

EXPORTS

The growth in exports has been barely minimum last month, increasing only 0.6 per cent from a year ago after declining 16.7 percent in October, data released by the trade ministry showed. Only half of the 30 sectors posted growth. The lukewarm performance in the exports sector has been attributed to weak demand for engineering and iron ore products.

Meanwhile, India’s imports climbed 5.4 percent, keeping India’s trade gap above $20 billion for the eighth consecutive month. That adds pressure to the country’s current account deficit, a key vulnerability for the economy and the rupee, the worst-hit major Asian currency this year after the Japanese yen.

CONSUMER ACTIVITY

Even amidst tighter liquidity conditions and higher borrowing costs, Reserve Bank of India data showed that demand for bank credit remained healthy at 17.2 percent. Goods and services tax collection, which helps measure consumption in the economy, rose 11 percent, a modest performance compared to October’s 24 percent jump.

MARKET SENTIMENT

The report also mentioned that electricity consumption, which is widely considered as a proxy to gauge demand in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, was weak, with the peak requirement last month rising to 162 gigawatts from 155 gigawatts in October. India’s unemployment rate climbed to 8 percent, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.



