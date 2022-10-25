Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory for Citizens

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by available means. The advisory further added that some Indians have already left Ukraine following its earlier advisory issued on October 19.Also Read – What Are ‘Dirty Bombs’ That Russia Claims Ukraine Is Going To Use

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital said in a statement. Also Read – How Russia Has Sent Britain Into Panic Mode | Read Here

Also Read – Leave At The Earliest: Indian Embassy Directs Citizens to Leave Ukraine as War Escalates

Meanwhile, six people, including a child, were injured in a blast Tuesday in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the pro-Moscow administration said.