Work From Home Latest News Today: According to the survey, around 76.38 per cent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time.

Work From Home: The IT firms such as Wipro and TCS have started calling their employees back to the offices.

Work From Home Latest News Today: Even as many companies are considering work from home facilities for their employees in the wake of the rising COVID cases, a significant percentage of employees are demanding more flexibility in their working lives, and they are prepared to go for pay cut, as per a report.

A report by ADP Research Institute’s People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View, which surveyed almost 33,000 workers across 17 countries, more than 7 in 10 are saying they look for more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

However, 76.07 per cent of employees in India would prefer having control over their working hours, the report said, and added that they would take a pay cut to guarantee the flexibility of working remotely or have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

“Currently, there is a need for innovative alternative options to the traditional nine-to-five to keep employees satisfied at work. Offering more flexibility and control over employees’ work-life is worth considering as they have endured immense pressure during the pandemic and have proved to be important assets through their continuous performance,” Rahul Goyal, MD, South East Asia & India, ADP, said.

Goyal further said that not long ago, ideas such as the introduction of a flextime system and the possibility of reorganising employee working hours to four days would have been laughed at. “But currently, they are worth serious consideration to retain and attract the best talent. Those working from home are also increasingly having more conversations with their employers about career progression,” he added.

As per the report, over 73 per cent employee feel that even while working from home they are being noticed and appropriately valued, with 74 per cent have also reported that employers are open to having conversations about upskilling and training requirements.

Talking about the mental health at work, 56 per cent of employees say they feel supported by their managers even while working from home.



