Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNationalIndian Fans Demand to Shift Asia Cup 2023 to Neutral Venue From...
National

Indian Fans Demand to Shift Asia Cup 2023 to Neutral Venue From Pakistan After Attack on Ex PM Imran Khan

admin
By admin
0
55



New Delhi: Former Pakistan PM and cricketer Imran Khan was shot during a protest convoy on Thursday as a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan, wounding him in both his legs. The gunman was arrested at the scene and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.Also Read – Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condemns Attack on ex-PM and Men in Green Skipper Imran Khan

The attack happened while Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992, was leading a protest convoy of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), supporters in Wazirabad and was heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. Imran is reported to be safe and admitted to a hospital. One person has reportedly died and seven have been wounded in the attack. Also Read – ‘Shot Him Because…’: Imran Khan’s Attacker On Why He Fired At Ex-Pakistan PM

The attack has created severe tension in India as the fans of the Men in Blue have demanded to shift the Asia Cup to a neutral venue, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year. Also Read – LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shot; AFP Reports One Attacker Shot Dead

Here are the reactions of the fans on social media site, Twitter:-





Source link

Previous article
U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Dept. says
Next article
Schools Ordered Shut In Puducherry For 2 Days Here Why
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Indian Fans Demand to Shift Asia Cup 2023 to Neutral Venue From Pakistan After Attack on Ex PM Imran Khan

admin
By admin
0
55



New Delhi: Former Pakistan PM and cricketer Imran Khan was shot during a protest convoy on Thursday as a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan, wounding him in both his legs. The gunman was arrested at the scene and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.Also Read – Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condemns Attack on ex-PM and Men in Green Skipper Imran Khan

The attack happened while Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992, was leading a protest convoy of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), supporters in Wazirabad and was heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. Imran is reported to be safe and admitted to a hospital. One person has reportedly died and seven have been wounded in the attack. Also Read – ‘Shot Him Because…’: Imran Khan’s Attacker On Why He Fired At Ex-Pakistan PM

The attack has created severe tension in India as the fans of the Men in Blue have demanded to shift the Asia Cup to a neutral venue, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year. Also Read – LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shot; AFP Reports One Attacker Shot Dead

Here are the reactions of the fans on social media site, Twitter:-





Source link

Previous article
U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Dept. says
Next article
Schools Ordered Shut In Puducherry For 2 Days Here Why
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677