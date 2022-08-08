Indian Food Freak Announces the 9th Edition of The Big F Awards

Gurgaon’s biggest and most popular food award – The Big F Awards – is back with its 9th edition with more fun and excitement than ever before. Set to be hosted on the 31st of August at The Westin, Gurgaon, The Big F Awards organised by the Indian Food Freak aim to bring the best of Gurgaon-specific eateries and provide them with a platform of recognition and fame. The one-of-its-kind culinary event will be a celebration of the dining experiences where recognition will be given to those who raise the standards in the culinary field along with the unsung marketers who create big brands, all behind the scenes.

The Big F Awards started in the year 2014 and are now in their 9th successful year, becoming the most sought-after and prestigious awards for culinary enthusiasts of Gurgaon. These Gurgaon-specific awards have helped showcase the citys love for food and get recognised as a culinary capital. It is the first-of-its-kind to bring in focus on home chefs and home bakers, while also giving opportunities to small eateries including small carts to participate in the F&B scene. Expect a bigger and better food gala this year with more entries, more fun and more frolic than ever before. The Big F Awards 2022 will honour a variety of food categories ranging from your local takeaway joints to fine dining restaurants and bars, in addition to a community of home bakers among others.

The awards will be judged by an esteemed 8-member jury that consists of Chef Nita Mehta, Diwan Gautam Anand, Chef Manisha Bhasin, Mayur Sharma, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Pawan Soni, Chef Rakesh Sethi, and Rocky Singh. The strong jury consisting of award-winning chefs, hoteliers and critics will ensure the most transparent and honest awards apart from helping with their skill set to find the most deserving winner. It is pertinent to note that The Big F Awards is not charging any nomination or participation fees from any of its attendees as the entirety of costs are being met through sponsors. Additionally, and most importantly these awards are not for sale.

Expect a night packed with action, great entertainment and many luminaries from across the industry. The glittering event will not only be graced by the who’s who of the F&B space but also stars from the entertainment industry. Some of its past attendees include acclaimed and famous names like Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Ajay Chopra, Shibani Kashyap, Neha Bhasin, Chef Manjit Gill, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Zorawar Kalra among many others. Speaking on the upcoming event Pawan Soni, Founder of Indian Food Freak says, “Over the years The Big F Awards has become the pioneer and most sought-after event in the Food and Beverage industry of Gurgaon. We’re delighted to be hosting our 9th edition this year and expect it to be bigger, better and grander than ever.”