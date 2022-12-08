Thursday, December 8, 2022
Indian Government Asks Google To Stop Displaying Online Betting Ads On The Platform

Delhi: India has asked Google not to display surrogate ads of overseas betting companies, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a person aware of the development in the ministry of information and broadcasting. Watch Video

Betting Apps Ads: As per reports, India’s planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister’s office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance. “After our last advisory on 3 October, TV channels and OTT (Over-the-top) players stopped showing surrogate ads of online betting firms, but it was brought to our notice that many such ads are running on YouTube and Google. We have asked Google to stop this immediately,” quoted in a statement. Watch Video to know details.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:22 PM IST





