Bangladesh Protests: Indian Nationals Safe, EAM Jaishankar Personally Monitoring Situation, Says MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is in constant touch with its officials in Bangladesh and an advisory has been issued for Indian citizens who are currently in the neighboring nation.

Violent protests have swept Bangladesh over the controversial quota system in government jobs (File Photo)

Bangladesh Protests: Amid the wave of violent protests which have swept Bangladesh, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday assured that all Indian nationals in the neighboring country are safe and the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is personally monitoring the situation.

Addressing the weekly press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is in constant touch with its officials in Bangladesh and an advisory has been issued for Indian citizens who are currently in the neighboring nation.

“As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country,” Jaiswal said, adding that the MEA will provide regular updates on the situation and urged the families of Indian nationals there to stay in touch with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

“We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals,” Jaiswal said.

“All Indian nationals are safe there…we have a large student community, around 8500 students, many are pursuing medical education. They are safe and sound, they are in touch with the Indian High Commission, to our Assistant High Commissioner as well,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh against the controversial quota system in government jobs. As many as 32 protestors have died and hundreds injured in the unrest even as the authorities have imposed restrictions on internet, mobile services and gathering.

Earlier in the day, MEA issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travels amid protests. The advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protest outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

On Friday morning, a contingent of police personnel were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission Office.

