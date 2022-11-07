Indian Navy To Stop Chinese Spy Ship Yuan Wang 6 From Entering Indias EEZ

As reported on November 5, Saturday, China sent one of its spy ships, Yuan Wang-6, to the Indian Ocean and it is feared that this spy ship has been stationed to keep an eye on India.

Indian Navy To Stop Chinese Spy Ship Yuan Wang-6 From Entering India’s EEZ

New Delhi: As reported on November 5, Saturday, China sent one of its spy ships, Yuan Wang-6, to the Indian Ocean and it is feared that this spy ship has been stationed to keep an eye on India. Following this development, the Indian Navy was alerted, and it is since keeping an eye on Yuan Wang-6. The Indian Navy has reiterated that it will not allow the Yuan Wang-6 to enter the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that extends up to 200 nautical miles into the sea.

Even though the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang-6 of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been sent to the Indian Ocean Region to track India’s missile tests from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, she is officially registered as a “research and survey vessel”.

While foreign vessels, including warships, can freely sail through the EEZ, Indian law forbids any survey, research, or exploration there by a foreign nation without permission.

The Indian Navy had in 2019 forced the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 out of India’s EEZ after it was found lurking near Port Blair leading to a diplomatic row with China. The Shi Yan 1 is also considered a PLAN spy ship masquerading as a research vessel.

According to sources, the Indian Navy will do the same this time around if the Yuan Wang-6 attempts to enter India’s EEZ. The destination of this vessel is not marked to any port but to ‘open sea’ and that is where she will have to remain, a senior official said.

“We are constantly monitoring her every movement. Our surface and sub-surface assets are tracking the Yuan Wang-6. So are our Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and long-range maritime surveillance aircraft. In fact, we are also in a position to find out what this ship is tracking. Though we can’t do anything till she is in the open seas, action can be taken once she attempts to enter our EEZ. Had she been a normal PLAN warship, we could have done nothing due to the international right to passage laws.

“However, a foreign survey and research vessel can’t be allowed to operate in our EEZ. She won’t be able to get close to our coastline. We know that Yuan Wang-6 has powerful equipment on board that can track from hundreds of nautical miles away, but there is nothing anybody can do so long as she is in international waters,” the official said.

India’s Territorial Waters extend to 12 nautical miles from the nearest low tide mark on shore.

INDIA KEEPING EYE ON CHINA’S SPY SHIP

According to Defense Ministry sources, China’s ship is in the Indian Ocean, but it is far from India’s maritime border. Nevertheless, in view of security aspects, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy is constantly keeping an eye on the spy ship of China.

CHINA A REPEAT OFFENDER

Let us tell you that to keep an eye on its neighbors, China has already done such acts in the past. Apart from this, China also keeps sending such ships to keep an eye on satellite launches. However, this time the purpose of sending the ship to the Indian Ocean from China has not been known.

