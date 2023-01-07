Indian-Origin Doctor Saves Co-Passenger Who Underwent 2 Cardiac Arrests Onboard London-Bengaluru Flight News

Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, the Indian-origin doctor, recalled the time he saved his fellow passenger, a 43-year-old old man, who went into cardiac arrest midair.

Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, the Indian-origin doctor, recalled the time he saved his fellow passenger, a 43-year-old old man, who went into cardiac arrest midair.

It is not everyday we cheat death. Most people don’t surive a dying heart but then medical miracles do happen. Call it a luck or medical marvel for the man who survived two cardiac arrests midair on a long haul flight from London to India. He had help though – a doctor who was onboard the flight.

Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, the Indian-origin doctor who work at niversity UHospitals Birmingham, recalled the time he saved his fellow passenger, a 43-year-old old man, who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in the aisle during the 10-hour flight. Dr Vemala said he would remember the experience for the rest of life when he resuscitated the passenger twice onboard the flight.

“Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, one of our consultant hepatologists, saved the life of a passenger who suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. With limited supplies, Dr Vemala was able to resuscitate him before handing over to emergency crews on the ground,” University Hospitals Birmingham posted on Twitter.

Dr Vemala was flying from London to Bengaluru with his mother in November when the incident took place. During the flight, the cabin crew members had called for a doctor for a patient – with no previous medical history -who went into cardiac arrest. It was then that he rushed to rescue the patient, as per a press note by the University Hospitals Birmingham.

“It took about an hour of resuscitation before I was able to get him back. During this time, I asked the cabin crew on board if they had any medication,” Dr Vemala said.

“Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support,” he said.

Dr Vemala said, “Apart from oxygen and an automated external defibrillator, there was no other equipment on board to monitor how he was doing.”

“In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total. It was extremely scary for us all, especially the other passengers, and it was quite emotional,” the doctor said.

Later, the flight was redirected to Mumbai where it landed and the patient was taken to the hospital

“I remember it was extremely emotional for us all when we heard we could land in Mumbai. By the time we landed the passenger had been resuscitated and was able to speak with me. Nevertheless, I insisted he go to a hospital to be checked over,” Dr Vemala said.

