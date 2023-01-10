Home

Indian-Origin Man In Muscat Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies | SHOCKING VIDEO SURFACES

A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, said to be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.

New Delhi/Muscat: In the past year, there have been dozens of instances of people collapsing and dying suddenly, whether it is at a gymnasium, shopping mall, movie, theatre, or at any random place. A few days back, a 55-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Indore after suffering a heart attack. Noted comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a massive cardiac arrest while on the treadmill. In 2021, southern superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died from cardiac arrest and he was also in the gym. A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district died of a heart attack while he was watching Avatar 2 while a 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, said to be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.

Now the news coming from Muskat, Oman, an Indian-origin man died after collapsing on the badminton court in the middle of a game. The incident took place on January 2, according to the Times Of Oman. The video shows the man playing badminton and he suddenly collapses on the court and his friends rush to help him.

The Times Of Oman said in its report that the man suffered a cardiac arrest while playing the game.



