Indian Origin Man In Muscat Collapses While Playing Badminton Dies SHOCKING VIDEO SURFACES
A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, said to be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.
New Delhi/Muscat: In the past year, there have been dozens of instances of people collapsing and dying suddenly, whether it is at a gymnasium, shopping mall, movie, theatre, or at any random place. A few days back, a 55-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Indore after suffering a heart attack. Noted comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a massive cardiac arrest while on the treadmill. In 2021, southern superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died from cardiac arrest and he was also in the gym. A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district died of a heart attack while he was watching Avatar 2 while a 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, said to be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.
Now the news coming from Muskat, Oman, an Indian-origin man died after collapsing on the badminton court in the middle of a game. The incident took place on January 2, according to the Times Of Oman. The video shows the man playing badminton and he suddenly collapses on the court and his friends rush to help him.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
मस्कट में बैडमिंटन खेलते खेलते एक भारतीय मूल के व्यक्ति की हार्ट अटैक से मौत #heartattack #HeartFailure pic.twitter.com/zZduPPJfh3
— Pratyush khare (@pratyushkkhare) January 10, 2023
The Times Of Oman said in its report that the man suffered a cardiac arrest while playing the game.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 10:54 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video Biker Gets Knocked Off By Errant Car Driver Gets Run Over By Tanker Crawls Out Watch
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Biker Gets Knocked Off By Errant Car Driver, Gets Run Over By Tanker, Crawls Out |...
IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws ‘Mankading’ Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws ‘Mankading’ Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka | Watch Video India pacer Mohammed Shami...
Video Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked. But Here
[ad_1] Home ViralVideo Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked. But Here’s Catch Viral Video: As we...
Virat Kohli To Yuzvendra Chahal…Cricketers Whose Wives Are More Educated Than Them- Watch Video
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryVirat Kohli To Yuzvendra Chahal…Cricketers Whose Wives Are More Educated Than Them- Watch Video Cricket kept Rohit...
Scary! Russian Plane’s Door Opens mid-air, Leaves Passengers Terrified
[ad_1] Home ViralScary! Russian Plane’s Door Opens mid-air, Leaves Passengers Terrified | Watch When the aircraft took off from the...
Cold Wave Reaches South India As Well IMD Issues Alert Over North Karnataka
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaCold Wave Reaches South India As Well, IMD Issues Alert Over North Karnataka Two Karnataka districts witnessed temperature...
Average Rating