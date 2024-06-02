NationalPolitics

Indian-Origin Sunita Williams Boeing Starliner Mission Called Off Minutes Before Lift-Off To Space

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 8 Less than a minute

Sunita Williams’ Space Mission Called-Off Minutes Before Lift-Off

The first human crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft carrying Indian-origin Sunita Williams was cancelled minutes before it could take off from the Kennedy Space Centre. (ANI)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 8 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Who Is Winning A Family Battle In Maharashtra? Check What Exit Poll Predicts

June 1, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde, Who Is Winning Maharashtra? Check What Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Predicts

June 1, 2024

Rahul Details Woes Of Agniveers In Letter To President Murmu

June 1, 2024

BJP, INDIA, SP And Local Party Exit Poll Predictions Results

June 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow