Indian Railway Likely to Restore Senior Citizens Ticket Concession. Details Here

IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the senior citizens who are frequent travellers on trains. The Indian Railways could soon plan to restore the concessions for them. Moreover, there could be some changes in the eligibility criteria for them to avail this facility.

As per media reports, the Indian Railway Board is planning to change the age limit for senior citizens and also to restrict the concession to only a few classes of tickets. Previously, the concession was available for senior citizens across all classes,

As per media reports, the Railway Board is planning to offer the concession to senior citizens who are 70-year-olds or above for the general and sleeper classes. The Railways said the idea is to offset the cost of these concessions while retaining the subsidy for senior citizens. However, the terms and conditions haven't been finalised yet.

“We understand that these concessions help the elderly and we never said we were going to scrap it completely. We are reviewing it and will make a decision on it. The logic is that if we limit it to the sleeper and general classes, we cover 70 percent of travellers. These are just some of the options we are considering, and nothing has been finalized,” a source was quoted as saying by Zee News.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, senior citizen concessions were available for women passengers aged 58 and above and men aged 60 and above.

As per the scheme from the Railways, women passengers could avail a discount of 50 per cent and male were allowed 40 per cent concession on the ticket price across all classes. After the pandemic outbreak, Indian Railways withdrew the subsidised rates.

However, the Indian Railways is now planning to restore the Premium Tatkal scheme for all trains in the near future. This facility will help the railways to increase their earnings as well. The Railways said the scheme is applicable to about 80 trains across the country and a few seats are reserved in these 80 trains under this category with dynamic pricing.