NationalPolitics

Indian Railway to Run Diwali Special Trains between Bengaluru to…, check route, stoppages and other details here

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 87 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • IRCTC News: Indian Railway to run Diwali special trains between Bengaluru to…, check route, stoppages and other details here

Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
IRCTC News: Indian Railway to run Diwali special trains between Bengaluru to..., check route, stoppages and other details here

IRCTC News: With an aim to meet the high demand for tickets during the festive season, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations. The services will commence from October 30.

According to the Indian Railways, the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day.

Check the route here

Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day via Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad stations.

While coming back, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on October 31 and November 3 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8 pm on the same day via following the same route.

Here are some of the key details:

  • The train will consist of 19 coaches
  • The 19 coaches will include 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches
  • The train will also one Luggage/Brake Van cum generator car and one second-class luggage, brake van with the disabled coach.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 87 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Celebrate the Festive Spirit with an Exciting Shopping Experience at the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival

October 16, 2024

GenZCFO Launches GenZPe: Pioneering Credit Management and Financial Wellness Platform for Gen Z and Millennials

October 16, 2024

Possession to Commence Soon for Migsun Janpath: A Premier Commercial Hub in Lucknow

October 16, 2024

Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Calls for Shared Partnerships to Achieve Quality Processes in the Industry

October 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow