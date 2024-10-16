Home

IRCTC News: Indian Railway to run Diwali special trains between Bengaluru to…, check route, stoppages and other details here

IRCTC News: With an aim to meet the high demand for tickets during the festive season, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations. The services will commence from October 30.

According to the Indian Railways, the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day.

Check the route here

Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day via Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad stations.

While coming back, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on October 31 and November 3 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8 pm on the same day via following the same route.

Here are some of the key details:

The train will consist of 19 coaches

The 19 coaches will include 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches

The train will also one Luggage/Brake Van cum generator car and one second-class luggage, brake van with the disabled coach.











