Indian Railways BIG update: Weekend Special Superfast train to run between Delhi and THIS holy city, check timing, fares, stoppages here

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Railways has decided to run a weekend special superfast train between Delhi Junction and Varanasi. This service promises to tackle the increasing rush of passengers. Train number 04024/04023 Delhi Junction–Varanasi–Delhi Junction Reserved Superfast Special will be operated. It is important to note that the train will make a total of four trips.

Here are some of the key details:

  • From Delhi Junction, the train will run on January 23 and January 25
  • On the return journey from Varanasi, it will operate on January 24 and January 26.
  • The train will have AC, Sleeper, and General class coaches, ensuring travel convenience for passengers of all categories.
  • Train number 04024, running from Delhi Junction to Varanasi, will depart at 7:25 pm.
  • It will reach Ghaziabad at 8:08 pm, Moradabad at 10:30 pm, Lucknow at 3:30 am, Rae Bareli Junction at 4:55 am, and Maa Belha Devi Dham at 6:35 am.
  • After that, the train will arrive at Varanasi at 9:40 am the next day.
  • Train number 04023 will depart from Varanasi for Delhi Junction at 6:35 pm.
  • The train will reach Maa Belha Devi Dham at 8:20 pm, Rae Bareli Junction at 9:58 pm, Lucknow at 12:20 am, Moradabad at 5:17 am, and Ghaziabad at 8:00 am.
  • After that, the train will arrive at Delhi Junction at 8:50 am.
The operation of this weekend special train will provide convenience to passengers traveling on the Delhi–Purvanchal route and will also help in controlling passenger crowd.



