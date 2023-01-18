Indian Railways Cancelled Over 255 Trains On January 18. Check Complete List Here

Home

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 255 Trains; 6 Delayed Due To Fog | Full List

The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 255 trains on January 18, while around 23 have been rescheduled or diverted due to multiple operational issues. 6 Delhi-bound trains also have been delayed due to reduced visibility.



IRCTC Latest Update, January 18: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 259 trains have been fully cancelled on January 18 (Wednesday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. In addition to coldwave and fog blanketing northern India, as many as 6 Delhi bound trains have been delayed according to Northern Railways. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 66 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON JANUARY 18

00402 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04654 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12216 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12497 , 12498 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14853 , 14866 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 20948 , 20949 , 22165 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

LIST OF TRAINS DELAYED DUE TO FOG ON JANUARY 18

Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (02563) – 2:30 hrs late Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (15658) – 4 hrs late Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (20805) – 2:20 hrs late Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (14013) – 1: 30 hrs late Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (22181) – 2:30 hrs late Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express (12447)- 2:45 hrs late

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 23 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 23 trains, 16 have been rescheduled and 7 have been diverted.

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



