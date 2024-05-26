Home

Cyclone Remal Big Update: Indian Railways Cancelled THESE Trains, Check IRCTC Full List Here

IMD said that the Cyclonic Storm Remal, located approximately 270km SSE of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the North Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a severe warning for Cyclone Remal. The cyclone is forecasted to hit West Bengal on May 26, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. According to IMD latest forecast, light to moderate rainfall anticipated in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 26, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on May 27 and 28. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 20 cm or more is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, over Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, and over Mizoram and Tripura on May 27.

Owing to the cyclone threats, the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains. Talking to news agency ANI, CPRO Eastern Railway, Kaushik Mitra said, “We have taken enough precautionary measures and we are in touch with meteorological authorities…We have installed camps of officers and staff at different places to take immediate action…Pumping stations are open…Standby vehicles are also ready. Hoardings have been removed as a precautionary measure…Few trains have been cancelled…”

Here are the list of the trains that have been cancelled:

Train number 22897 (Howrah-Digha Kandari Express) will not operate on 26 May.

Train number 08137 (Panskura-Digha EMU Passenger Special) will not operate on 26 May.

Train number 08139 (Panskura-Digha EMU Passenger Special) will not operate on 26 May.

Train number 22898 (Digha-Howrah Kandari Express) will not operate on 26 May.

Train number 08136 (Digha-Panskura EMU Passenger Special) will not operate on 27 May.

Train number 08138 (Digha-Panskura EMU Passenger Special) will not operate on 27 May.

Train number 22889 (Digha-Puri Superfast Weekly Train) will operate from Kharagpur instead of Digha on 26 May.

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: SpiceJet cancels flights from Kolkata, to issue refunds

“Due to the cyclone Remal’s impact, operations at Kolkata (CCU) are suspended. All flight operations to/from Kolkata (CCU) have been cancelled from 1200 hours dated 26th May’24 to 0900 hours dated 27th May’24. Passengers are requested to get in touch with our 24/7 customer care helpline at +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600 or refer to http://changes.spicejet.com for assistance with an alternate flight or a full refund,” SpiceJet said.







