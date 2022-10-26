Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Indian Railways Cancels 123 Trains Today Full List

Cancelled Trains List: In the wake of maintenance and infrastructure works, Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled 123 Trains. Of the total 123, 86 trains have been cancelled fully, and 37 partially. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pathankot, Varanasi and Patna. Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not to worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated withing 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 26

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05518 , 06802 , 06803 , 07685 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11306 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

  • Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  • Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  • Click on Cancelled Trains option
  • Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

  • Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
  • Click on the station name against the station code
  • You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

  • Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  • Enter the train number in the text box provided
  • Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
  • Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

