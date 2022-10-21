Friday, October 21, 2022
Indian Railways Cancels 134 Trains Today. Check List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday entirely cancelled 134 trains and 34 trains partially in view of maintenance and infrastructure works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Nagpur and more. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Begins 32 Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Diwali 2022 | Details Here

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 21 (FRIDAY)

01203 , 01324 , 01513 , 01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01543 , 01547 , 01548 , 01549 , 01550 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03369 , 03370 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05093 , 05135 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06441 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08276 , 08318 , 08527 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11042 , 11118 , 11801 , 11802 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37836 Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Develop 100 Cargo Terminals Under PM Gati Shakti Scheme in Next 3 Years

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

  • Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
  • Click on the station name against the station code
  • You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries. Also Read – What To Do If You Lose Confirmed Train Ticket Before The Journey? Read Here





