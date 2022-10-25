Indian Railways Cancels 172 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update, October 25: The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully or partially cancelled 207 trains today as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 172 trains scheduled to depart on October 25 were fully cancelled while 35 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Nagpur, Patna, Pathankot, and Joginder Nagar among others.Also Read – Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Rajdhani Express. Details Inside

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 25 (TUESDAY)

01203 , 01204 , 01323 , 01324 , 01372 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03256 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06980 , 07321 , 07685 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11121 , 11122 , 11305 , 11306 , 12105 , 12114 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17641 , 20948 , 20949 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31434 , 31601 , 31602 , 31613 , 31634 , 31711 , 31712 , 31801 , 31802 , 31813 , 31838 , 32225 , 32226 , 32229 , 32230 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34355 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34502 , 34601 , 34602 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538 Also Read – IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 21: Indian Railways Cancels 134 Trains Today. Check List Here

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on the Cancelled Trains option Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press the Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries. Also Read – What To Do If You Lose Confirmed Train Ticket Before The Journey? Read Here