Indian Railways Cancels 222 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 222 trains due to maintenance and operational works. The railway department, in a fresh notification, shared that 61 more trains were partially cancelled.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on December 9 (Friday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers

01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 02564, 03085, 03086, 03315, 03359, 03379, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04504, 04579, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05250, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06429, 06430, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13241, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14738, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15232, 15280, 15622, 15903, 16213, 16320, 16349, 16350, 16356, 18104, 18625, 19614, 19811, 20409, 20410, 20411, 20412, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



