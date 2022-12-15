Indian Railways Cancels 235 Trains On December 15. Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 230 trains on December 15, while around 36 have been rescheduled or diverted due to multiple operational issues.



Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 235 trains have been fully cancelled on December 15, Thursday, due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 36 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc

List Of Trains Cancelled On December 15

01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01811, 01812, 01819, 01820, 01823, 01824, 02101, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04349, 04356, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06136, 06137, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07593, 07596, 07795, 07906, 07907, 08521, 08522, 08531, 08532, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11123, 11807, 11808, 11901, 11902, 12033, 12034, 12171, 12225, 12241, 12242, 12358, 12367, 12369, 12370, 12561, 12572, 12583, 12584, 12873, 12988, 13257, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13346, 14004, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14523, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15035, 15036, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15279, 15621, 18125, 18126, 18525, 18526, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20409, 20410, 20948, 20949, 22405, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22819, 22820, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 36 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 36 trains, 17 have been rescheduled and 19 have been diverted.

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



