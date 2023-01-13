Indian Railways Cancels 264 Trains Today

The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 264 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational related works.
IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 264 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. As per the railway department, 90 more trains were partially cancelled.
Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
Steps check your station code: Step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
How to check live train running status:
- Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
- Enter the train number in the text box provided.
- Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
- Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
- To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
- For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139
Published Date: January 13, 2023 6:26 AM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 6:27 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Kerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services: Mandatory Licence, Non-Veg Mayonnaise Banned, More
[ad_1] Home News IndiaKerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services: Mandatory Licence, Non-Veg Mayonnaise Banned, More As per the new...
Breaking News Live: 2022 Confirmed As One Of The warmest Years On Record, Says UN agency
[ad_1] Breaking News Live Updates, January 13: The past eight years were the warmest on record globally, fueled by ever-rising...
Centre’s Panel Recommends Market Authorisation for Covovax Jab as Heterologous Booster Dose
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCentre’s Panel Recommends Market Authorisation for Covovax Jab as Heterologous Booster Dose Covovax is manufactured through technology...
Selection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors
[ad_1] Home SportsSelection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors Desert Vipers...
Horoscope Today January 13 2023 Cancer Should Postpone Their Travel Job Problems Will End For Virgo
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 13, 2023: Cancer Should Postpone Their Travel, Job Problems Will End For Virgo Horoscope Today,...
Mitchel Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20I Series Against India; Ben Lister Gets Maiden Call-Up
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs NZ: Mitchel Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20I Series Against India; Ben Lister Gets Maiden...
Average Rating