IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 291 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

IRCTC Update, January 30: Check the list of cancelled trains here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 291 trains for maintenance and operational works. According to the railway department, 96 more trains scheduled to depart on January 30 were partially cancelled. Every week, the railway department performs engineering work for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On January 29, 2023 (Sunday)

Please find the following comprehensive list of cancelled train numbers –

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01617 , 01618 , 01625 , 01626 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03593 , 03594 , 03595 , 03596 , 03597 , 03598 , 03649 , 03650 , 04023 , 04024 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04376 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04597 , 04598 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08643 , 08644 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11410 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13029 , 13030 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16213 , 18103 , 18175 , 18176 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 35011 , 35012 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates



