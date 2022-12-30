Indian Railways Cancels 314 Trains Scheduled To Run Today, Check Full List

Passengers having online tickets will get full refunds in the source account while those having counter tickets will have to visit the reservation centre to claim the refund.

IRCTC Latest Update: Adverse weather conditions and other factors like due to operational and engineering works have prompted the Indian Railways to fully or partially cancel as many as 314 trains on Friday. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) helpdesk website ‘irctchelp.in’ informed that “several trains’ cancellations were announced by railways due to various reasons”. In a notification, the railway department said 243 trains scheduled to depart on December 30 were fully cancelled while 71 trains were partially cancelled. Passengers having online tickets will get full refunds in the source account while those having counter tickets will have to visit the reservation centre to claim the refund.

CHECK LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON DEC 30

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01617 , 01618 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04320 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04789 , 04790 , 04831 , 04855 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05518 , 06121 , 06802 , 06803 , 06896 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 08169 , 08170 , 08171 , 08172 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 09604 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14898 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 18104 , 18636 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

All passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



