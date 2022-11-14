Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalIndian Railways Cancels Over 147 Trains Today. Check List Here
National

Indian Railways Cancels Over 147 Trains Today. Check List Here

admin
By admin
0
60


As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled.

The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 147 trains and 46 trains partially.
The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 147 trains and 46 trains partially.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday fully or partially cancelled 193 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Shamli, Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Pathankot, and Joginder Nagar among others.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 14 (MONDAY)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 02182 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08167 , 08168 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11306 , 11651 , 11652 , 12767 , 12811 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18207 , 18214 , 18235 , 18236 , 18613 , 18632 , 19608 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Click on Cancelled Trains option
Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
Click on the station name against the station code
You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
Enter the train number in the text box provided
Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:52 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
F1: Unhappy Sergio Perez says teammate Max Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’
Next article
Delhi MCD Polls Live: Congress Releases List Of 249 Candidates, BJP’s 2nd List Out | Full Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Indian Railways Cancels Over 147 Trains Today. Check List Here

admin
By admin
0
60


As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled.

The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 147 trains and 46 trains partially.
The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 147 trains and 46 trains partially.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday fully or partially cancelled 193 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Shamli, Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Pathankot, and Joginder Nagar among others.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 14 (MONDAY)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 02182 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08167 , 08168 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11306 , 11651 , 11652 , 12767 , 12811 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18207 , 18214 , 18235 , 18236 , 18613 , 18632 , 19608 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Click on Cancelled Trains option
Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
Click on the station name against the station code
You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
Enter the train number in the text box provided
Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:52 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
F1: Unhappy Sergio Perez says teammate Max Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’
Next article
Delhi MCD Polls Live: Congress Releases List Of 249 Candidates, BJP’s 2nd List Out | Full Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677