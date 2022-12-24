Indian Railways Cancels Over 250 Trains Today, 47 Diverted — Check FULL List, Refund Rule Here

December 24, 2022
As per list shared by the official IRCTC website, as many as 259 trains were cancelled fully while 47 others were cancelled partially today.

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways have cancelled over 250 trains on December 24 as part of maintenance-related activities for infrastructure upkeep and safety and visibility related issue due to fog in the northern region. As per list shared by the official IRCTC website, as many as 259 trains were cancelled fully while 47 others were cancelled partially today. The automatic cancellation of any tickets purchased through the IRCTC website will result in a refund being started in the accounts of the customers. The reservation counter must be visited in order to receive a refund for customers who purchased tickets in person.

Trains cancelled today, December 24- Check full list

00107 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 04319 , 04320 , 04350 , 04353 , 04354 , 04383 , 04384 , 04464 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04997 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06417 , 06418 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07344 , 07380 , 07766 , 07854 , 07894 , 08108 , 08167 , 08168 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13349 , 13350 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 17003 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17233 , 17234 , 18413 , 18414 , 18632 , 18635 , 18636 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31192 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31538 , 31539 , 31540 , 31541 , 31629 , 31631 , 31634 , 31636 , 31711 , 31712 , 31838 , 31843 , 31928 , 31929 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 52539.

How to check if your train is cancelled

  1. If you further want to confirm that your train has been cancelled then you can do so by following these four simple steps.
  2. Visit indianrail.gov.in/and select the date of the journey
  3. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  4. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  5. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.




Published Date: December 24, 2022 6:46 AM IST





