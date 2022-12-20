Menu
Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today, Check FULL List Here

Indian Railways has canceled over 300 trains scheduled to run on December 20 owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions, visibility issues due to bad weather and law and order situation.

Indian policemen are reflected in a train carriage windows as they walk past the high speed air conditioned ‘Rajdhani Express’ prior to it’s departure from a station in Kolkata. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways has canceled over 300 trains scheduled to run on Tuesday (December 20) owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions, visibility issues due to bad weather and law and order situation. As per list shared by the official IRCTC website, as many as 253 trains were cancelled fully while 57 others were cancelled partially today.

Passengers must take note that all train tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts within few days. And, for those passengers who have booked tickets directly from the railway ticket counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund for the cancelled trains.

Passengers can check below the list of train numbers cancelled today

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04349, 04350, 04351, 04352, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04464, 04469, 04470, 04499, 04500, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05518, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07906, 07907, 08167, 08168, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 08685, 08686, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12033, 12034, 12065, 12066, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12357, 12367, 12370, 12398, 12506, 12529, 12530, 12583, 12584, 12596, 12873, 12874, 12883, 12884, 12885, 12886, 12988, 13020, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15619, 15715, 15716, 15910, 17316, 18035, 18036, 18413, 18414, 18635, 18636, 20409, 20410, 20473, 20474, 20488, 20948, 20949, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22464, 22471, 22472, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538

To check if your train is cancelled, follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the Indian Railways website indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of your journey
  • Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  • Click on Cancelled Trains option
  • Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:29 AM IST





