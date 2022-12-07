Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today, Check Full List Here

IRCTC Latest Update: A total of 317 trains scheduled to run on December 7 have been cancelled by the Indian Railways on Wednesday due to maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

The Indian Railways has recently announced that it will run 2,561 trips of 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

IRCTC Latest Update: A total of 317 trains scheduled to run on December 7 have been cancelled by the Indian Railways on Wednesday due to maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the railway department, out of 317 trains, 251 trains were fully cancelled and 66 trains were partially cancelled. For passengers whose trains have been cancelled must take note that, tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON DECEMBER 7

00109, 01541, 01542, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02518, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 02563, 02564, 03085, 03086, 03215, 03216, 03291, 03292, 03295, 03296, 03315, 03316, 03379, 03380, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04320, 04355, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05233, 05234, 05235, 05236, 05249, 05250, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05501, 05502, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06429, 06430, 06663, 06664, 06768, 06769, 06772, 06773, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07795, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11029, 11030, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12317, 12368, 12369, 12505, 12529, 12530, 12537, 12538, 12567, 12568, 12571, 12874, 12987, 13021, 13022, 13206, 13227, 13228, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14673, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15105, 15106, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15231, 15232, 15527, 15528, 15553, 15554, 15713, 15714, 15904, 16349, 16350, 17227, 18103, 18104, 18625, 18626, 20409, 20410, 20948, 20949, 22406, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22531, 22532, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:21 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 7:22 AM IST





