Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers

10 Coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails In Jharkhand
10 Coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails In Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: At least 12 people were injured after about ten coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand early this morning. The accident was reported at 3.45 AM near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur.

A Railways official confirmed that the Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a goods train are involved in the accident.

Soon after the incident was reported, the injured were given first aid by the Railways’ medical team, he said and added that they have now been taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment.

Check Helpline Numbers:

  • Ranchi HELP DESK.No – 0651-27-87115.
  • CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993
    P&T – 022-22694040
  • Mumbai Helpline Number: 022-22694040





