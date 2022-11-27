Indian Railways To Introduce Jaganath Express Before Next Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Pilgrim based rail circuits are an innovative step toward promoting religious tourism after Ramayan circuit, Indian Railways will now introduce a Jaganath Express right before the next

Bhubaneswar: Pilgrim based rail circuits are an innovative step toward promoting religious tourism after Ramayan circuit, Indian Railways will now introduce a Jaganath Express right before the next Rath yatra in Odisha under the Bharat Gaurav train project. “ We want to promote the glorious Jaganth culture and rich heritage of Odisha, so that people from outside can experience it, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Briefing the mediapersons here, Vaishnaw said India envision to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through railways.

Jaganath Express To Run On Tracks Soon

Jaganath Express will run on a route curated with the places connected with Jaganath culture and tradition

It aims to promote rich heritage and culture of Jaganath and Odisha

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, thematic circuits have been introduced like Ramayan circuit.. The government is further planning to prepare from Krishna, Tirthankar and other spiritual circuits as well

Jaganath Rath yatra is considered to be one of the most auspicious festival of the year that celebrated with great enthusiasm. People from across the globe participate in the rath yatra

Accordingly, Ramayan Express was first launched under the Bharat Gaurav Trains (theme-based tourist circuit trains), he said.

Vaishnaw also said that his ministry is also going to launch Vande Bharat Express train service in Odisha soon.

Besides, 5G service will be introduced in Odisha in the first phase only. All these initiatives will help to boost the digital economy in the state, he added.

According to a senior official, 100 Vande Bharat trains are getting manufactured using the tilting train technology which enables trains to maneuver curves at higher speeds, just as a motorbike on a winding road.

