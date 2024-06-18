Home

News

Indian Railways To Probe Kanchenjunga Train Tragedy; Death Toll Rises to 10 – What We Know So Far

Kanchanjungha Express arrived at its destination station in Sealdah f Kolkata in the early hours on Tuesday after the completion of restoration work.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Train services resumed from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, where the accident took place.

Siliguri: A day after the Kanchenjunga train tragedy that claimed 10 lives and left 25 injures, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg on Tuesday said he will hold a statutory inquiry in connection with the train mishap on June 19. He said in a statement that the inquiry will be held at the ADRM/NJP’s chamber from 10 AM onwards on the same day.

“Members of the public having knowledge relating to the incident and any other matter connected therewith may appear and tender evidence at the inquiry on the dates mentioned or write to the chief commissioner of railway safety,” an official communication stated.

Several Trains Cancelled

Meanwhile, several trains were cancelled while others were diverted today following the accident on June 17. Train services resumed from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, where the accident took place.

Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “Restoration work has been going on since night. The trail of an engine was carried out upline along with two goods trains and one Shatabdi train towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday. Since it is an accident site, the trial was done with some caution. Within half an hour, the line beside it will also be restored.”

Kanchanjungha Express Arrives At Destination Station

Kanchanjungha Express arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours on Tuesday after the completion of restoration work.

A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express nea North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri station at 8.55 am on Monday. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. At least eight people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident.

Death Toll Rises to 10

Two passengers of the Kanchanjungha Express train who were admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with severe injuries passed away on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 10 in the accident.

North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandeep Kumar Sengupta said that two more people, including a child who were on ventilator support passed away this morning. “Yesterday, 37 people were admitted, two were not in a bad state and were discharged. Two people were serious, unfortunately, we couldn’t save them and both died today. They were on ventilators. Whoever has multiple organ injuries, it cannot be said that their situation is good. We don’t know their health history and if they are accident victims, in such cases we have to be more cautious,” the hospital dean said.











