Indian Railways to run Patna Special Vande Bharat till November…, Check fares, stoppages, timing, schedule here

The special Vande Bharat Express number 02251 will depart from Patna on November 23, 25, 28 and 30. With this, passengers will be able to return to Delhi from Patna.

New Delhi: With an aim to meet the post Chhath puja rush, the Indian Railways have decided to increase the frequency of Patna Vande Bharat special train. The decision by the authorities promises to benefit thousands of passengers returning from Patna and those traveling from Delhi. For the convenience of passengers during the festival, the railway administration has been running a Vande Bharat special train between New Delhi and Patna.

Special Vande Bharat Date and Schedule:

Indian Railways had announced that the special Vande Bharat train will run from New Delhi till November 20 and from Patna till November 21.

Now, according to the latest update, the special Vande Bharat Express number 02252 will also run on November 22, 24, 27 and 29.

The special Vande Bharat Express number 02251 will depart from Patna on November 23, 25, 28 and 30. With this, passengers will be able to return to Delhi from Patna.

Stoppages:

The Special Vande Bharat will depart from New Delhi at 08:25 am and reaches Patna at 8 pm.

From Patna it will depart from Patna at 7:30 am and reaches New Delhi at 7 pm.

On the way, it will halt at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara railway stations.

Even after Chhath Puja, trains going to the East remain jam-packed, with waiting list tickets available on most regular services. The trains traveling to Delhi from Bihar are the most overcrowded.

Due to the unavailability of confirmed tickets for passengers returning after Chhath Puja, the railway administration has announced the operation of a special train, number 03329/03330, to Patna to address the concerns of travelers.

Timing from Patna to Delhi?

The special train number 03329 will depart from Patna on 9th and 11th November at 2.05 pm and reach New Delhi at 8 am the next day.

At which stations will it halt?

On the return journey, it will depart from New Delhi at 9:30 am on 10th and 12th November and reach Patna at 2:20 pm the next day. On the way, it will halt at Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central Railway Station.











