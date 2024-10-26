Home

Vande Bharat Express Chhath Special: Indian Railways to run trains from these states, check fare, route, schedule here

The Indian Railways have decided to four trips of Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi-Patna and 13 trips between Lucknow-Chhapra.

India’s longest Vande Bharat train service covering a distance of 994 km will run from Delhi to…, Check stations, fare, timings, other details

Vande Bharat Express: The festive season is here, and celebrations have already commenced across the country. This is the time of the year when people stationed outside their homes travel back to their families culminating in a massive surge in ticket demand. To meet the Chhath and Diwali rush, the Indian Railways have decided to four trips of Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi-Patna and 13 trips between Lucknow-Chhapra. The people of Varanasi will also get the benefit of the Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express. The passenger must note that the Vande Bharat Express of both the routes will have eight coaches each.

Train number and name

02252 New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

02251 Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

There will be stoppage at these stations

Kanpur, Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Patna.

Timings:

It will depart from New Delhi at 8.25 am and reach Patna at 8 pm.

It will depart from Patna at 7.30 am and reach New Delhi at 7 pm.

Operation Dates:

It will run from New Delhi on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6.

It will run from Patna on October 31, November 2, November 4, November 7.

02270 Lucknow-Varanasi-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express will run from 25 to 31 October (except 29 October) and 1 November to 8 November (except 5 November).

-02269 Chhapra-Varanasi-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will run from 25 to 31 October (except 29 October) and 1 November to 8 November (except 5 November).

Stoppages:

Sultanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Suremanpur.

Timings:

It will depart from Lucknow Charbagh at 2.15 pm and reach Chhapra at 9.30 pm.

It will depart from Chhapra Junction at 11 pm and reach Lucknow at 3.30 am.

Lucknow Intercity will run as Superfast from 25th November

The Intercity Express running between Varanasi and Lucknow will run as Superfast Express from 25th November. After the order comes into effect, the number of this train will also change. Under the current system, train number – 14203 Varanasi – Lucknow Intercity Express and train number -14204 Lucknow – Varanasi Intercity are operated.











