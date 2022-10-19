Indian Rupee Falls To Hit New Record Low Against US Dollar

Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian Rupee on Wednesday went further south as it closed at a record low of 82.95 against the US dollar. This is attributed to the predicted hike of interest rates by major central banks across the globe to curb the rising inflation. The US dollar on Wednesday strengthened against all major currencies globally resulting in the further fall of Indian currency.Also Read – Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman Is Right When She Says Rupee Is Weakening On A Strong Dollar

The rise in the dollar has been triggered by inflation in the UK hitting a 40-year high-level last month owing to rising food prices.

It is assumed that the Bank of England may hike interest rates sooner than expected to curb the price rise.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week while commenting on the rupee’s fall in Washington said that she saw it as the US dollar strengthening rather than the rupee falling.

The Indian rupee fell sharply on August 29 and touched the 80 mark against the US dollar after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech. The rupee had weakened to a low of 80.14 per US dollar in the first few minutes of trade on August 29 as the US dollar index strengthened well past the 109 mark.

A month later, on September 28, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade. On September 27, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the dollar and opened weaker the next day as the dollar resumed its upward momentum supported by hawkish Fed talk.