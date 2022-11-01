Indian Scientist Develops Microscope That Will Make It Much Easier To Identify Breast Cancer

Identify Breast Cancer: Now breast cancer cells can be easily identified during the operation. Actually, scientists from Imperial College, London have developed Endo Microscope. Indian doctor Khushi Vyas is the one who developed this device. It is just one millimeter and is designed to be inserted inside the body during operation.Also Read – Dove, TRESemme Causing Cancer? Unilever Recalls Dry Shampoos Over Carcinogen Risk

WILL GET RELIEF FROM FOLLOW-UP OPERATION

This device sends pictures of cancer tissue from inside the body, which will make it easier to remove the cancer tissue. It can even detect cancer cells as small as one-hundredth of a millimeter. The team that developed it says that this will save the cancer follow-up operation to a great extent. Until now, in most cases, multiple operations had to be performed to remove the cancer cells, because not all cancer cells could be detected at once.

CAN ALSO BE USED IN BREAST-CONSERVING SURGERY

This device can also be used in breast-conserving surgery. This surgery is done for the reconstruction of the breast after removing the cancer cells. Currently, 20% of women with breast cancer require this surgery. This device can very quickly and accurately detect the exact position of the tissue near the tumors.

THE DEVICE WILL TAKE 120 PICTURES IN 1 SECOND

Endo microscope takes 120 pictures in a second, seeing which doctors find out whether this cell is cancerous or not. Doctor Khushi Vyas says, now we are sending it to clinical trial. It is our endeavor that in the next 5 years, this breast cancer operation can be made available to everyone.

The device has been developed in collaboration with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, a UK research and innovation organization. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast and lung cancer have the highest number of cancer cases worldwide. Breast cancer alone accounts for 12.5% ​​of the total cancer cases. Of the cancers in women, every fourth patient is of breast cancer.

UNDERSTANDING THE SYMPTOMS OF BREAST CANCER