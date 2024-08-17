Indian Students Bag Multiple Prestigious Medals At Earth Sciences Olympiad In China

Home

Indian Students Bag Multiple Prestigious Medals At 17th International Earth Sciences Olympiad Held In China

IESO is an annual competition for secondary school students from across the globe.

The team of students from India at the 17th International Earth Sciences Olympiad (IESO) held in China from August 08-16, 2024. (Image: ddnews.gov.in)

New Delhi: The Indian student team has bagged multiple prestigious medals at the 17th edition of the International Earth Sciences Olympiad (IESO) held in Beijing, China, from August 08-16, 2024. The four-membered Indian team comprising students from Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have won three gold and bronze each and two silver medals across three competition categories (Theory and Practical, Earth System Project, and International Team Filed Investigation).

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, congratulated the Indian team and expressed appreciation for bringing the coveted academic laurel to the country.

“The International Earth Science Olympiad is one of the most successful student-centric programs facilitated under the REACHOUT (Research, Education, Training and Outreach) scheme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. We are proud of our young earth science wizards and achievers”, said Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) congratulating the winners.

IESO, established in 2003 at the International Geoscience Education Organization Council Meeting in Calgary, Canada, is an annual competition for secondary school students from across the globe. It aims to generate awareness of earth sciences through teamwork, collaboration, exchanging ideas, and competition. “The overall vision is to generate interest of the young in various fields of earth system sciences, with a focus on promoting awareness and solution-centric discussions around climate change, environmental challenges and natural disasters”, said Dr Jagvir Singh, Scientist G & Adviser, MoES. He was one of the Observers at the 17th IESO.

India has participated in the IESO since 2007 and hosted its 10th edition in Mysore. This year, the 17th IESO witnessed teams from 35 countries, of which 32 made it to the finals. Competitions were across four categories: Theory and Practical, Earth Science Project, International Team Field Investigation, and Data Mining.

To encourage the participation of Indian students (of grades 9 to 12), the MoES supports the Indian National Earth Science Olympiad (INESO) held in various schools across India. The INESO is a national-level prelude to the IESO, Facilitated annually by the Geological Society of India in collaboration with MoES and select educational bodies in the country. The topics for assessment for students include geology, meteorology, oceanography, and environmental sciences. Top-performing participants from INESO get to represent India at the IESO, which also receives support from the MoES.

The MoES supports the INESO and IESO as part of the REACHOUT scheme under the PRITHVI (PRITHvi Vigyan) scheme approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2024. The scheme’s goal is to improve understanding of Earth system sciences through research and development activities and to provide reliable services to the country.











