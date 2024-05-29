Home

Indian Students, Facing Deportation From Canada, Go On Full Hunger Strike – Here’s What They Demand

The ongoing protest by these Indian students in Canada comes as hundreds of them are facing deportation after a change in the provincial laws related to immigration.

Toronto: Facing deportation from the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, some of the Indian students have been on a hunger strike for the past four days. Now, they said they will go on a full hunger strike by avoiding even fluid intake. The ongoing protest by these Indian students comes as hundreds of them are facing deportation after a change in the provincial laws related to immigration.

One of the Indian protesters stated that nearly 50 students had already left Canada, India Today reported.

PEI Govt To Slash Number Of Workers For Permanent Residency

It should be noted that the Prince Edward Island (PEI) government’s decision to slash the number of workers for permanent residency in 2024 from around 2,100 to 1,600. The government also decided to decrease the people from other countries who are nominated for permanent residency in Canada through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

More importantly, the number of nominees will also be reduced by 25% in 2024, as there is stress on PEI’s healthcare and housing system.

Affected Indian Students Express Concern

On the other hand, the Indian immigrants said their opportunities are being taken away. Jaspreet Singh Sivia, one of affected students and protestors, blamed the government for disrupting the life of people who were already in the process of getting permanent residency in Canada.

These affected Indian students plan to intensify the protests if the government refuses to listen.

Jaspreet Singh Sivia said the protestors realise the health risk they are taking, but they also want to fight for fair opportunity.

The protest by these Indian students started on May 9 and later involved 60 protestors with their posters in front of the Colest Building at the PEI legislature. Now, these protestors have moved to the site permanently from May 28, reports CBC.

What Protesting Indian Students Demand?

These protesting Indian students demand that people who came before July 2023 should be exempted from the immigration cuts.

Rupinder Pal Singh, one of the protesting students told CBC that around 50 people have left Canada due to the new rules.

He said there are some people who have been harassing them by throwing glasses, cans at them and throwing water while people were asleep.







