Indian Women Cricket: Incredible Records And Achievements Of Smriti Mandhana

Cricket News: Smriti Mandhana made her international debut at the age of 16 against Bangladesh in 2013. The elegant opener has not taken her foot off the gas since then. She hogged the limelight after displaying her batting prowess in the 2017 ICC World Cup. The youngster was pivotal in leading India to the finals of the World Cup where they lost to England by 9 runs. She has reached a career-best 741 points as she continues to maintain her third position in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. Watch this video to know about her records and achievements.

Written By: Amit Kumar



