Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNationalIndians Travelling To Saudi Arabia No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate
National

Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate

admin
By admin
0
58


Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa.

Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need Police Clearance Certificate
Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need Police Clearance Certificate

New Delhi: Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India made an announcement today saying that the documentation would no longer be required.

“This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations,” said the statement released by the Royal Embassy.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” tweeted Saudi Embassy in Delhi




Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:54 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: Ateneo whips UST to stay in hunt for twice-to-beat
Next article
FIFA World Cup 2022: Sculpture By Italian Artist Lorenzo Quinn Revealed In Qatar FIFA Fan Zone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate

admin
By admin
0
58


Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa.

Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need Police Clearance Certificate
Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need Police Clearance Certificate

New Delhi: Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India made an announcement today saying that the documentation would no longer be required.

“This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations,” said the statement released by the Royal Embassy.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” tweeted Saudi Embassy in Delhi




Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:54 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: Ateneo whips UST to stay in hunt for twice-to-beat
Next article
FIFA World Cup 2022: Sculpture By Italian Artist Lorenzo Quinn Revealed In Qatar FIFA Fan Zone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677