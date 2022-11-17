Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate

Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa.

Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need Police Clearance Certificate

New Delhi: Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer require a Police Clearance Certification (PCC) to obtain a visa. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India made an announcement today saying that the documentation would no longer be required.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” tweets Saudi Embassy in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ilggQxbDtG — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

“This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations,” said the statement released by the Royal Embassy.

