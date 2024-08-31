Home

‘Indians Voted For Political Stability, Economic Growth In LS Polls; Ensured Hat-trick For A Govt After 60 Years’: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses the ET World Leader Forum in New Delhi on Saturday. (Screengrab/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that Indian citizens voted for continuity, political stability and economic growth in Lok Sabha Elections held earlier this year, opposing a worldwide trend where people of several major countries voted for a change in government.

Speaking at the ET World Leaders Forum in New Delhi, PM Modi asserted that while governments in other big countries have faced difficulties in retaining power, the people of India gave a mandate which is completely opposite to the trend observed in elections in other parts of the world, ensuring that his dispensation became the first to score a hat-trick of electoral victories after almost six decades.

“Look at the situations in other countries of the world. This year, voting has taken place in many big countries of the world, elections have been held and in most places, people have voted for change. Governments have faced difficulties in many countries. But the citizens of India have given this trend a completely opposite mandate,” Modi said.

“The voters of India have ensured a hat-trick for a government after 60 years. The aspirational youth of India and the women of India have voted for continuity, political stability and economic growth,” he added.

The prime minister further said that the “intentions of every citizens are stronger after the Lok Sabha election results and the government is also full of hope and confidence.”

“When the (Lok Sabha) election results came out, I had said that in the third term, our government would work 3 times faster. I assure you that now the intentions are more stronger and like every citizen of the country, the government is also full of hope and confidence,” he stated.

“Not even 100 days have passed, we are engaged in modernizing the physical infrastructure. We are expanding the social infrastructure. We are constantly moving forward with reforms. In the last 3 months, we have taken big decisions one after another for the poor, farmers, youth and women. We have approved 3 crore new houses for the poor, we have announced the Unified Pension Scheme,” the PM added.

