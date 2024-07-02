India’s Biggest Gifting Exhibition, Gifts World Expo 2024, to Premiere in New Delhi for its 25th Milestone Edition

Gifts World Expo (GWE), the comprehensive tradeshow on gifting and promotional solutions, is all set to make its comeback with its 25th edition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 25th to 27th July 2024. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., this year’s expo promises an event like no other with the largest gathering of niche-industry professionals, setting new benchmarks in business opportunities, solutions, and networking avenues.

This year’s edition of the Expo is set to feature 600+ exhibitors showcasing over 30,000 products from 3,500+ brands, spread across four expansive exhibition halls. The event is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors and buyers from across the country, including decision-makers from various sectors such as Pharma, Software, FMCG, Hospitality, and more.

This year, the exhibition space has been expanded from the earlier 250,000 sq. ft. to 325,000 sq. ft. to accommodate more brands and visitors. Attendees can also expect to find a diverse range of the newest gifting solutions across 12 distinct segments including Customized Gifts & Promotional Products, Beauty, Health & Wellness Gifts, Gourmet Hampers, Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances, and more, with a particular spotlight on Luxury Gifts & Lifestyle Products, Gourmet Hampers, and Handicrafts & Home Dcor brands and their offerings.

Expressing their anticipation at the upcoming Expo, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, “Gifts World Expo 2024 is set to be a game-changer, bringing together a record number of exhibitors and visitors under one roof. This year’s expansion ensures that we can offer an unparalleled platform for innovation and networking in the gifting industry. With over 600 exhibitors and more than 30,000 products on display, this year’s Gifts World Expo will be a testament to the rapid growth and evolution of the gifting sector. We are excited to set new standards for business opportunities and industry connections. I am extremely excited and I look forward to more such opportunities in the future.“

The expo will also host Gift Talks, a three-day conference focusing on strategic business and networking. Day 1 will delve into the innovative realm of AI and AR technology in the gifting industry, while Day 2 will emphasize partnership building and facilitating fruitful business conversations, eventually culminating on Day 3 with gifting and gift packaging trends for the year, emphasizing the importance of staying current with consumer preferences and design aesthetics.

Some of the most prominent brands scheduled to showcase their new products and innovative offerings include Adidas, Levis, Jack & Jones, True Cook, Bugatti, UCB, Tommy Hilfiger, Swiss Military, Luxor, Philips, Pexpo, Woodland, U&I and more; not to mention the special attractions section at the event, which will include the Startup & Innovation Zone, Sweet Treat Caf, Gift Talks, Selfie Point, Trending Products and Entertainment Zone. Additionally, a dedicated area within the exhibition known as the “Sustainable Products Zone“, will spotlight eco-friendly and sustainable gifts.

Gifts World Expo 2024 is supported by several prominent collaborations and sponsors. Pinnacle Enterprises is the Title Sponsor, CGAI the Supporting Association, Mutha Impex is the Registration Sponsor, and Magnificence MAPP is the Knowledge Partner for Gift Talks.

About Gifts World Expo 2024

Gifts World Expo is Indias premier exhibition dedicated to the gifting and promotional solutions industry, renowned for its comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and innovations. Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., this annual event brings together over 600 exhibitors and 30,000 products from 3,500+ brands, attracting around 30,000 visitors from diverse sectors such as Pharma, Software, FMCG, and Hospitality. Held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the expo spans 325,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, offering a diverse range of gift categories including luxury gifts, gourmet hampers, and home decor.